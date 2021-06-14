Post Malone Reportedly Drops $1.6 Million On 12-Carat Diamond Fangs

Rapper Post Malone dropped $1.6 million on porcelain veneers featuring diamond fangs, TMZ reported Monday.

The natural porcelain veneers framed with two diamonds weigh roughly 12-carats, according to TMZ. The work was done by dentists Thomas Connelly, Naoki Hayashi and Isaac Bokhoor along with Angel City Jewelers, the outlet reported.

CHECK IT OUT:

Post Malone Shows Off Million-Dollar Smile, Diamond Fangs https://t.co/egukVS1ra3 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 14, 2021

Post Malone isn’t a stranger when it comes to spending the big bucks he earns through his music and other collaborations. In 2019, he purchased a $250,000 diamond Dallas Cowboys necklace. (RELATED: Post Malone Gets Gigantic Skull Tattoo On His Head)

The necklace featured 3,000 stones, 9.7 carats of baguettes, 13.5 carats of sapphires and 8.7 carats of diamonds, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Post Malone And Jerry Jones Star In Awesome Schedule Release Video For The Cowboys)

The rapper even once handed out roughly $50,000 in cash to club-goers at a bar in Miami back in February of 2020. Post Malone was seen on video carrying around boxes of single dollar bills and handing out stacks to guests at the club.

It stresses me out to learn about how much money celebrities throw around. It makes sense that Post wouldn’t mind spending this much money on new teeth considering he’s worth somewhere between $15 million and $30 million, depending on who you ask.