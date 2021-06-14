Quarterback Jarrett Stidham Says It’s His ‘Goal’ To Start For The Patriots

Jarrett Stidham thinks he has a chance to be the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots.

At the moment, Cam Newton is QB1 on the depth chart, and then the job will be handed over to 15th overall pick Mac Jones once Bill Belichick decides the former Alabama star is ready. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, don’t tell that to Stidham. He thinks he might get the job!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jarrett Stidham (@jarrett_stidham8)

According to Zack Cox, the Patriots backup, who is at best QB3, told the media Monday, “My goal is to be the quarterback here and to start football games for a really long time in this league. The mindset of that has never changed and never will change.”

Jarrett Stidham: “My goal is to be the quarterback here and to start football games for a really long time in this league. The mindset of that has never changed and never will change.” — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 14, 2021

I hate to be the bearer of bad news here, but there’s next to no shot Stidham ever wins the starting job for the Patriots. Could he play if enough guys got hurt? Sure, but Belichick has clearly moved on.

If Stidham was good enough, he would have won the job outright last season over Newton. Clearly, that never happened.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jarrett Stidham (@jarrett_stidham8)

Now, the Patriots used a first round pick back in April to bring Mac Jones to town, and excitement is buzzing around the Heisman finalist.

If the Pats thought Stidham had the necessary goods to be the starting quarterback, Jones and Newton wouldn’t be in town.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jarrett Stidham (@jarrett_stidham8)

It’s going to be the Mac Jones show in Foxborough sooner than later, and Stidham needs to accept that fact.