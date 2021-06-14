Quarterback Luke McCaffrey Transfers To Rice

Quarterback Luke McCaffrey is on the move again.

The former Nebraska quarterback announced Monday that he's taking his talents to the Rice Owls. You can see his announcement tweet below.

Excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Rice University! Thank you @mbloom11 and @therealTUI for this amazing opportunity! #RFND pic.twitter.com/Ec7V31jvFd — Luke McCaffrey (@mccaffrey_luke) June 14, 2021

McCaffrey already transferred to Louisville after leaving Nebraska, and he’s now bounced from the Cardinals before even playing a snap of football with the team.

After struggling with this decision for weeks, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and explore my options. I am thankful for the support Nebraska fans have shown me. I have so much love for my coaches and teammates from my time here. I am excited for the future. — Luke McCaffrey (@mccaffrey_luke) January 26, 2021

I don’t know what the hell McCaffrey is attempting to accomplish here, but transferring multiple times in one offseason is a hell of a move.

People might forget this, but McCaffrey was viewed as the heir apparent at Nebraska for Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers.

He even took a decent amount of reps in 2020.

Now, it’s June 14 and he’s now headed to play for Rice. The good news for Rice is that they’re a G5 team, and they’re getting a legit P5 quarterback.

I just don’t understand why McCaffrey keeps moving around. You’d think he’d find one spot and ride it out. I guess not.

Still, he’s a solid football player, and it should be fun to see what he can do at Rice.