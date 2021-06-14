Editorial

Quarterback Luke McCaffrey Transfers To Rice

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Quarterback Luke McCaffrey #7 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers warms up before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Quarterback Luke McCaffrey is on the move again.

The former Nebraska quarterback announced Monday that he’s taking his talents to the Rice Owls. You can see his announcement tweet below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McCaffrey already transferred to Louisville after leaving Nebraska, and he’s now bounced from the Cardinals before even playing a snap of football with the team.

I don’t know what the hell McCaffrey is attempting to accomplish here, but transferring multiple times in one offseason is a hell of a move.

People might forget this, but McCaffrey was viewed as the heir apparent at Nebraska for Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers.

He even took a decent amount of reps in 2020.

 

Now, it’s June 14 and he’s now headed to play for Rice. The good news for Rice is that they’re a G5 team, and they’re getting a legit P5 quarterback.

I just don’t understand why McCaffrey keeps moving around. You’d think he’d find one spot and ride it out. I guess not.

 

Still, he’s a solid football player, and it should be fun to see what he can do at Rice.