REPORT: The College Football Playoff Expanding To 12 Teams Might Be Worth An Extra $2 Billion Annually

The College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams is going to print money.

Barring any unforeseen changes, the CFP will expand to 12 teams at some point in the next few years, and fans around the country couldn't be more excited.

Now, we’re starting to get an idea of how much extra money might be made, and the numbers are gigantic. According to The Mercury News, the extra revenue generated by going to a 12-team field might be in the ballpark of $1.9 billion annually.

Yes, you read that number correctly. Roughly $2 billion extra will be made every year once the field expands.

As I wrote over the weekend, I’m sick and tired of hearing about people complaining about the field expanding just because they think it’s a money grab.

Of course it’s a money grab! We’re talking about college football, and the numbers speak for themselves. However, printing money doesn’t mean that expansion is bad by default.

In fact, I’d argue that expansion is what we need to elevate college football to the next level. It is going to generate a ton of revenue and it’ll include more teams.

Sign me up!