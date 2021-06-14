REPORT: Rob Riggle Says He Found Proof His Estranged Wife Was Spying On Him With Hidden Camera

Actor Rob Riggle reportedly said he found proof that his estranged wife Tiffany Riggle was spying on him via a hidden camera.

The 51-year-old actor claimed in legal documents that his wife had gained knowledge about private conversations he had with or about his girlfriend and assistant in his home office, TMZ reported in a piece published Monday.

Rob Riggle Claims Estranged Wife Spied on Him at Home with Hidden Camera https://t.co/GXcu4aKswT — TMZ (@TMZ) June 14, 2021

In the documents, the “21 Jump Street” star reportedly said he would get texts or emails from Tiffany, or potentially other anonymous sources, referencing that private information. (RELATED: JWoww Calls Estranged Husband A ‘Violent Person,’ Posts Video Of Her Allegedly Being Abused)

Riggle also said he believed his estranged wife had hacked into his Apple account to download texts, emails, photos and contacts, according to TMZ.

To test these suspicions, the actor and his unidentified girlfriend reportedly said they devised a misinformation scheme, planting false information to see if it would get back to him — and they claim it did.

Riggle then reportedly claimed he had his place swept for devices and discovered a hidden camera in his smoke detector. He said the device had 10,000 videos with sound which he believe had been there since August 2020, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Natalie Portman’s Stalker Is Facing Charges After Violating The Restraining Order Against Him)

The star actor also claimed there is video of Tiffany standing on a ladder to install the camera and that in a separate video she appears to be sitting on the floor of his home office counting money, after $28,000 of his emergency funds went missing, Page Six reported.

Rob was granted a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife and the two are due back in court in July.

Tiffany filed for divorce in October after 21 years of marriage. They have two children together.