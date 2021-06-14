Take Your Photos And Videos To The Next Level With This Mini Drone, Now Over 20% Off

There’s a lot to look forward to this summer, from graduations to the fourth of July to epic barbeques, and needless to say, there’s a lot of things to take pictures of. And while you can capture some seriously stunning images with your smartphone, taking pictures from unique angles, like from hundreds of feet up high, can make your memories even more incredible.

Drones can help you capture your favorite moments as no other handheld camera can, and thanks to today’s technology, everyday photographers like yourself can use the power of drones to take epic pictures that you’ll remember for years to come. And if you’re in the market for a new drone, the Copernicus Mini Drone is a model you definitely don’t want to pass up.

From its impressive 1080P camera to its many filters and beauty functions, the Copernicus Mini Drone lets you take photos like never before. Even if you’re new to the drone world, using this device is incredibly easy and enjoyable thanks to the fact that you can control all of its amazing functions with the tap of a finger on its accompanying app.

With the drone’s easy-to-use app and its built-in gravity sensor, you never have to worry about ending up with shaky, unfocused shots. Plus, with its air pressure fixed altitude hover, you can easily lock in your desired altitude and flight position with incredible stability. Whether you’re capturing a great beach view or are just exploring fun new angles with everyday shots, this drone’s 120° wide-angle and 360° flight angle allow you to capture all of your surroundings, resulting in jaw-dropping shots.

Compact and lightweight, the Copernicus Mini Drone is easy to tote around on walks, vacations, and whatever else comes with great photo ops. It’s no wonder the gadget has created a buzz online, with dozens of rave reviews with users praising it for its great resolution, stable capturing, and high quality.

For a limited time, you can snag the Copernicus Mini Drone at 24% off, making it just $59.95!

Prices subject to change.

