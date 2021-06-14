‘The David Hookstead Show’: Mask Insanity Continues, The NBA Is Incredibly Soft, Stop Complaining About The College Football Playoff, Harbaugh Continues To Embarrass Michigan, Packers President Enflames The Feud With Aaron Rodgers, Nate Diaz Talks Jake Paul And A ‘Yellowstone’ Update

Welcome to the latest episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

Today, we’re breaking down more mask insanity in Washington D.C., the NBA is becoming incredibly soft, people need to stop complaining about the College Football Playoff expanding, Jim Harbaugh continues to embarrass himself and Michigan, Packers president Mark Murphy isn’t helping the situation with Aaron Rodgers, Nate Diaz is open to fighting Jake Paul and “Yellowstone” fans want some answers.

Let’s jump right in!

TOPICS:

Thanks for joining in for another episode of “The David Hookstead” show, and make sure to check back Tuesday for another all new episode!