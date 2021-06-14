‘The Morning Show’ Lands Premiere Date For Season 2

“The Morning Show” will return on Sept. 17, according to Variety.

Both Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will return to the television screen in the Apple TV+ series, the outlet reported Monday. A trailer for season two was also released Monday.

WATCH:

Actors Greta Lee, Hasan Minhaj and Julianna Margulies are joining the show in season two. Returning stars include Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley and Desean Terry. (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘The Morning Show’ With Jennifer Aniston Is Solid)

The show will feature 10 episodes in season two that will air on Fridays, according to Variety.

“The Morning Show” is produced by Aniston and Witherspoon along with Kerry Ehrin, Michael Ellenberg, Kristin Hahn, Lauren Neustadter and Mimi Leder.

The first season got some pretty bad reviews, according to Screen Rant. The main complaint seemed to be that the show didn’t have a central identity and switched between the genres of soap opera and serious TV show, the outlet reported.

I liked what I saw of season one. I generally enjoy Aniston and Witherspoon’s acting though. It’ll be interesting to see if season two can pull off better reviews.