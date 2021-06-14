Tim Tebow Continues To Impress In Practice, Catches Every Ball Thrown To Him Monday

Tim Tebow is continuing to impress with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Florida Heisman winner has signed with the Jaguars as a tight end, and there have been nonstop questions about how he’ll do after switching positions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

Well, it sounds like he’s doing just fine. According to sports anchor Mia O’Brien, Tebow didn’t have a single dropped pass during his Monday practice.

I will say this: Tim Tebow has caught every ball thrown his way and doesn’t have any drops today#Jaguars | @FCN2go — Mia O’Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) June 14, 2021

How much do the critics and haters cringe when they hear this update? They must just hate the fact that Tebow is out there not failing.

Despite all the people in the media praying for him to fail, Tebow seems to be holding his own every step of the way.

Urban Meyer Praises Tim Tebow. His Comments Will Enrage The Haters And Critics https://t.co/6xTd5rwCiP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 11, 2021

Now, does this mean Tebow is a lock to make the team? Of course not. There’s still a long way to go, but he’s certainly trending in the correct direction. That much is for sure beyond any shadow of a doubt.

Let us know in the comments whether or not you think Tebow will last as a tight end in the NFL. I’m betting he’s on the roster week one.