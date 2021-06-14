Editorial

Tim Tebow Continues To Impress In Practice, Catches Every Ball Thrown To Him Monday

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 27: Tim Tebow #85 of the Jacksonville Jaguars uses a towel during Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp at TIAA Bank Field on May 27, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Tim Tebow is continuing to impress with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Florida Heisman winner has signed with the Jaguars as a tight end, and there have been nonstop questions about how he’ll do after switching positions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

Well, it sounds like he’s doing just fine. According to sports anchor Mia O’Brien, Tebow didn’t have a single dropped pass during his Monday practice.

How much do the critics and haters cringe when they hear this update? They must just hate the fact that Tebow is out there not failing.

Despite all the people in the media praying for him to fail, Tebow seems to be holding his own every step of the way.

Now, does this mean Tebow is a lock to make the team? Of course not. There’s still a long way to go, but he’s certainly trending in the correct direction. That much is for sure beyond any shadow of a doubt.

Let us know in the comments whether or not you think Tebow will last as a tight end in the NFL. I’m betting he’s on the roster week one.