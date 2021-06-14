Trevor Lawrence Is Nursing A Hamstring Injury

Trevor Lawrence is nursing a bit of a hamstring issue.

The first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft is the quarterback of the future for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he's taking things slow during minicamp because of a hamstring issue.

Head coach Urban Meyer told the media the following Monday, according to ESPN:

Our trainers and Schotty [passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer] are being a little cautious because right now when you’re a month out, you yank a hamstring now you’re going to miss the early part of the training camp. That’s that one muscle that, you guys have all seen it like I have, you pull a hamstring at this point you’re going to miss all your summer conditioning so we’re being somewhat conservative on it. But he actually could play a game if he had to.

The good news is that it doesn’t sound like Lawrence’s hamstring issue is anything too serious. It sounds like the team is being overly cautious.

It’s June. There’s no reason to push the limits right now. There’s no reason to do that at all.

If the Jaguars push Lawrence really hard in minicamp and things get worse, then the coaches are going to look like idiots.

If they take it slow, he should be fine for training camp.

If you’re a fan of the Jaguars, you have no reason at all to panic. Everything is going to be fine. Just take it slow!