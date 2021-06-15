2 Teenage Girls Hung From Tree In India Were Raped And Murdered, Police Say

Police believe that two teenage girls found hung from a tree in India were raped and murdered, the Hindustan Times reported.

The two girls, aged 14 and 16, were hung from a tree to make it look like a suicide, according to the Hindustan Times. Their bodies were found in Bodoland Territorial Region in Kokrajhar district in India. Seven men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime. (RELATED: ‘Stay Away From Me’: Police Put Mandatory Skull Tags, Warnings On Unvaccinated Citizens In India)

The ghastly incident at Abhayakuti, Kokrajhar ref: PS case no 440/21. As directed by HCM @himantabiswa sir, I have constituted a SIT to ensure proper & expeditious investigation. I shall be closely monitoring the case along with team @KokrajharPolice! @DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/0y5Qmv8tE3 — Dr L R Bishnoi, IPS (@lrbishnoiassam) June 14, 2021

“Three of the accused were directly involved in the rape and murder while four others had destroyed evidence and misled police during investigation,” Asam’s Director General of Police Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta said.

The incident also caught the attention of the Chief Minister of Asam Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The rape and murder of two minor tribal girls have been solved,” Sarma tweeted. “I have visited their residence on Sunday. Feeling extremely a sense of satisfaction that the Culprits have been identified.”

The rape and murder of two minor tribal Girls have been been solved. @lrbishnoiassam , IGP,BTR called me to inform about the outcome of the investigation. I have visited their residence on Sunday. Feeling extremely a sense of satisfaction that the Culprits have been identified — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 14, 2021

“The accused involved in rape and murder are Muzamil Sheikh (20), Farizul Rehman (22) and Nasibul Sheikh (19). We have been able to establish their direct involvement in the crime,” Mahanta said.

Sarma stated that so far the evidence shows that the teenage girls probably knew the accused and may have been in contact with them before the crime.

The victims were from the same family and belonged to indigenous Rabha tribe, Newslivetv.com reported.