Aaron Rodgers Drops Sarcasm About Having One Of Those ‘Quiet Offseasons’ During Interview About Golf Match

Aaron Rodgers dropped a bit of sarcasm about having one of those “quiet offseaons” during an interview about his upcoming golf match.

It happened on Tuesday as host Brian Anderson played a promotional video of the July 6 golf match with the Green Bay Packers QB and PGA star Bryson DeChambeau going up against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson. Anderson joked about how the Packers’ star had kept a “low profile this offseason.” The video was shared by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter on Instagram. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’ve hardly seen your name at all and you haven’t hosted any TV shows or been involved in any kind of controversy or anything, it’s been a nice, peaceful offseason for you, it sounds like,” he added.

“It’s been one of those quiet offseasons you dream about, where you can kind of just go through your process on your own, quietly,” Aaron replied. “And that’s all you can ask for as an older player in the league and someone who’s been around for a long time and just enjoys that time to yourself, just relax, to not be bothered, to not have any obligations or anything going on.”(RELATED: Shailene Woodley Confirms She’s Engaged To Aaron Rodgers)

“I think that’s what this offseason has been about,” he added. “It’s been about really enjoying my time and spending it where I want to spend it not feeling like I have to go anywhere but still be an NFL player at the same time. It’s been great.”

Since the 2020 season ended, Rodgers has guest hosted two weeks of “Jeopardy!” following longtime host Alex Trebek’s passing after loosing his battle with cancer. He’s also enjoyed some vacation time in Hawaii with fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, Sports Illustrated.com noted.

The Packers‘ player also was absent last week for the team’s mandatory minicamp and many in the sports world have speculated if he will be there at the start of Green Bay’s training camp on July 27.