Watch The First Promo For ‘American Horror Stories’

The first promo has dropped for the new series “American Horror Stories.”
The highly-anticipated show from the same minds that gave us “American Horror Story” arrives July 15 on Hulu, and it looks incredibly sinister. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)
Judging from the first promo, fans are in for a terrifying time once July 15 rolls around. Give the first preview a watch below.
For those of you who don’t know, “American Horror Stories” will give fans a new horror story in the same veins as “AHS” every single week on Hulu.
So, it’s the same energy as “AHS,” but with a different story every week instead of one story that plays out over the course of a season.
As a huge fan of “AHS,” I really can’t wait to see what we get with “American Horror Stories.” Ryan Murphy is a legit genius when it comes to television, and when “AHS” is at its best, it’s one of the best shows made over the past few decades.
Have there been a few bad seasons? Sure, but there have also been some incredible seasons. That’s the kind of energy I’m expecting out of “American Horror Stories.”
