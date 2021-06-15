Watch The First Promo For ‘American Horror Stories’

The first promo has dropped for the new series “American Horror Stories.”

The highly-anticipated show from the same minds that gave us “American Horror Story” arrives July 15 on Hulu, and it looks incredibly sinister. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the first promo, fans are in for a terrifying time once July 15 rolls around. Give the first preview a watch below.

More horror than you can handle. American Horror Stories premieres July 15 exclusively on #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/Z07E61s0WR — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) June 15, 2021

For those of you who don’t know, “American Horror Stories” will give fans a new horror story in the same veins as “AHS” every single week on Hulu.

So, it’s the same energy as “AHS,” but with a different story every week instead of one story that plays out over the course of a season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx)

As a huge fan of “AHS,” I really can’t wait to see what we get with “American Horror Stories.” Ryan Murphy is a legit genius when it comes to television, and when “AHS” is at its best, it’s one of the best shows made over the past few decades.

Have there been a few bad seasons? Sure, but there have also been some incredible seasons. That’s the kind of energy I’m expecting out of “American Horror Stories.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx)

Make sure to check it out July 15 on Hulu, and keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them!