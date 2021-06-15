‘Free To Say Whatever Kind Of Crazy A*s Sh*t You Want’: Chris Pratt Shares Message About Greatness Of Being American

Chris Pratt shared a message about the greatness of being an American in a post that celebrates the flag and all it stands for.

“Impressive feat from the @navyparachuteteam ‘leap frogs,'” the 41-year-old actor captioned his post on Instagram Monday, along with a fun aerial clip.

“I love our flag,” he added. “The Stars and Stripes represent all of us. Every American regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or political leaning is protected and free to be themselves in this great country.” (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers’ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

WATCH:

“This banner is yours,” Pratt continued. “You are free to say whatever kind of crazy ass shit you want in this country. And the crazy ass shit I want to say is this: ‘I pledge allegiance to the flag of the USA. And to the republic for which it stands. One nation, UNDER GOD, #Indivisible, with Liberty and justice for all.'” (RELATED: Chris Pratt Posts Powerful Memorial Day Tribute Honoring Our Fallen Heroes)

The Marvel star’s post has gone viral with more than 1.4 million likes and more.

His post comes on the same day we celebrated Flag Day, a day that commemorates the adoption of the flag on June 14, 1777, USA Today noted.

For more than 240 years the American flag has symbolized freedom, hope, and opportunity. #FlagDay pic.twitter.com/AUvTm4tyhc — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 14, 2021