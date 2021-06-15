Christian Eriksen Gives Hospital Update After Collapse, Thanks Fans For ‘Sweet and Amazing’ Well-Wishes

Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen says he feels “okay” after collapsing at a European Championship soccer match Saturday.

“I’m fine – under the circumstances,” Eriksen wrote Tuesday in a message to his fans on Instagram. “I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.”

He also thanked fans for their “sweet and amazing” messages during his recovery. Eriksen posted the note next to a selfie of him smiling in a hospital bed, giving a thumbs up.

The midfielder is still in the hospital after collapsing and suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s match against Finland.

A viral video from the match shows Eriksen playing a short pass and then falling face-first to the ground. Teammates immediately motion for help, and medics rush to the field. The teammates also formed a shield around Eriksen for privacy as the medics attempted to resuscitate the player.

At one point Eriksen was "gone," according to Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen. Thankfully, medics were able to revive the player with a defibrillator and rush him to the hospital to receive further medical attention.

Doctors still don’t know the cause of Eriksen’s cardiac arrest.

Eriksen first broke his silence Monday through a statement delivered by his agent to Gazzetta dello Sport, telling everyone he “won’t give up,” according to TMZ Sports.

His team is set to return to Parken Stadium Thursday evening, when they face off against Belgium in Group B. While Eriksen will not be playing for obvious reasons, he will be rooting for his teammates and his entire country.

“Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches,” Eriksen wrote in the Instagram post. “Play for all of Denmark.”