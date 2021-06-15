US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 600,000

The U.S. reached a grim milestone Tuesday, surpassing 600,000 COVID-19 deaths according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the increased vaccination rollout and decrease in deaths and overall case numbers, the death toll is about how many Americans died of cancer in 2019, the Associated Press reported. The worldwide death toll is around 3.8 million as reported by Johns Hopkins University.

Over 52% of all Americans have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while almost 44% are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Demand for the vaccine in the U.S. has dropped off significantly with just under 65% of adults at least partially vaccinated, according to the CDC. The Biden administration previously outlined plans to have 70% of all adults vaccinated by July 4, although it is unlikely they will meet that goal.

Despite a slow down in the vaccine effort, states like California and New York who were among the first to lock down have announced they will be reopening for the summer. (RELATED: Vaccinated People Who Die From COVID-19 May Impact Insurance Costs If Deaths Continue To Rise, Experts Say)

“We are here today, June 15, to turn the page,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom at an event from Universal Studios Hollywood as reported by The New York Times. “To move beyond capacity limits, to move beyond these color codings, move beyond social distancing and physical distancing, and — yes, as you saw me walk up to the stage — to move beyond mask coverings.”

New York hit a 70% adult vaccination rate Tuesday, which means “we can now return to life as we know it,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said to an invitation-only crowd at the World Trade Center.

In mid-April the U.S. was averaging about 3.3 million injections per day, but CDC data as of a week ago said the country was now averaging about one million injections per day, according to the CDC as reported by the AP.

