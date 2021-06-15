Employee Confronts Costumer With Baseball Bat Over Masking Policy, Fist Fight Ensues

An employee in Seattle, Washington, confronted a customer with a baseball bat Sunday over the store’s masking policy, according to Komo News.

Bobby Dixon and his friend went to an Ace Hardware Store in Lake City, Washington, but as Dixon attempted to re-enter the store, he was confronted by an employee with a baseball bat, Komo News reported.

WATCH: A confrontation about a man who refused to wear a mask inside a Seattle hardware store spiraled into violence.https://t.co/7rE5xYtlp4 — KOMO News (@komonews) June 15, 2021

Dixon alleged that he wore a mask into the store per its policy. His friend, however, did not and was asked to leave the store, according to the report. Dixon left the store after his purchases but attempted to re-enter the store to complain to the manager about his interaction with a “rude” cashier.

“You work in customer service, and if you’re going to be rude, I’m going to take your name down and give it to your boss,” he told Komo News. (RELATED: Man Gets Backhanded During A Fight In Absurd Viral Video)

A video captured the employee confronting Dixon with a baseball bat. “Get out,” the employee is heard saying. “Are you going to hit me with that bat?” Dixon asks.

Employees at Lake City Ace Hardware in Seattle tried to enforce the mask mandate with a bat. pic.twitter.com/r655qBCUfB — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 15, 2021

The man capturing the video is heard telling the employee, “you better get the f*ck off him. Look at these f*cking pieces of sh*t.”

Dixon told the outlet, “it was actually quite terrifying.”

“I’ve never had anybody come at me with a weapon like that, and it was flight or fight, and I was trying to get out of there, and he kept coming at me super aggressively.”

A police report was filed with the Seattle Police Department, but the employee alleged that neither man was wearing a mask. The employee also alleged that both men attacked him.

Dixon maintained he was following the masking policy saying, “I was following the rules. I had my mask on, so to take it out on me, that’s just kind of childish.”