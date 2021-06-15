Watch The Final Trailer For Chris Pratt’s New Movie ‘The Tomorrow War’

Amazon has dropped the final trailer for Chris Pratt’s new movie “The Tomorrow War.”

The plot of the film with Chris Pratt, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Soldiers and civilians travel to the year 2051 to join a global war against a deadly alien species.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Watch the final trailer for the highly-anticipated film with the Hollywood star below.

For what it’s worth, this trailer is substantially better than the first trailer Amazon released for “The Tomorrow War.”

It’s lightyears more engaging and interesting than the first preview, and that’s not even up for debate.

I was up in the air on “The Tomorrow War” after seeing the first trailer, but I now think I’m definitely hooked in.

I’m a huge fan of Chris Pratt and I’ve always had a soft spot for Yvonne Strahovski since her days on “Chuck.”

Do I think “The Tomorrow War” is going to be an instant classic sci-fi film about an alien invasion that we talk about for years to come? No.

Do I think it looks like it has a substantial amount of potential to be entertaining for a weekend film session with a few beers? Yes.

Yes beyond any reasonable doubt.

You can check it out starting July 2 on Amazon Prime. Let us know what you think in the comments.