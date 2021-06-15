‘Gone Girl’ Actress Lisa Banes Dies After Hit-And-Run: REPORT

Actress Lisa Banes died Monday after being struck by a scooter in a hit-and-run accident on June 4 in New York City, according to police.

Banes died at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, a police spokesperson confirmed to Fox News. She was 65 years old at the time of her death.

Banes’ manager also confirmed the actress’ death in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

“We are heartsick over Lisa’s tragic and senseless passing,” the statement said, according to the outlet. “She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives.” (RELATED: ‘Gone Girl’ Star Remains In Critical Condition After Being Struck In Hit-And-Run)

Banes was transported to the hospital after she was struck by a scooter that ran a red light, as previously reported. The actress was reportedly found lying in the road with severe head trauma, CNN reported at the time. The person driving the scooter fled the scene after running into Banes, according to the outlet.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to Fox News.

Banes has made appearances in many films including “Gone Girl,” “A Cure For Wellness,” “Young Guns” and “Cocktail.” She also has appeared on television shows including “Nashville,” “Masters of Sex,” “NCIS,” “Madame Secretary” and “Royal Pains.”