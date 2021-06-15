Harvey Weinstein To Be Extradited To Los Angeles For Next Sexual Assault Trial

A judge denied film producer Harvey Weinstein’s motion to stay in New York instead of being extradited to Los Angeles during a hearing Tuesday.

Weinstein’s lawyers argued the disgraced entertainment mogul should stay in New York since he is receiving medical treatment, Fox News reported. Prosecutors argued Weinstein could receive treatment anywhere.

Harvey Weinstein can be extradited to California, NY judge rules https://t.co/vMuryhU4Or pic.twitter.com/B1ddY1VlMw — Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2021

“It’s Los Angeles,” Erie County assistant district attorney Colleen Gable said, according to Fox News. “It’s not some remote outpost that doesn’t have medical care.” (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Appeals Sex Crime Conviction, Claims Judge ‘Woefully Neglected’ Fair Trial)

Weinstein faces 11 charges in California ranging from rape to sexual battery stemming from five separate incidents, Fox News reported. If Weinstein is convicted on all counts, he could be sentenced to 140 years in prison, according to the outlet.

Weinstein is already serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after he was convicted of rape in the third degree and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree in February. As previously reported, the jury decided to acquit Weinstein on the charges of rape in the first degree and predatory sexual assault at the time.

Weinstein filed a motion to appeal his sex crimes conviction in April. His lawyers claimed Weinstein did not receive a fair trial, Fox News reported.