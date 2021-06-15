Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Trying To Set Another Woman On Fire

An Iowa woman was arrested for attempted murder Monday after she allegedly tried to light another woman on fire after spraying her down with a flammable substance, police said.

Authorities responded to a call around 4:34 a.m. Monday in Council Bluffs after Christine Weilage was found with “severe burns” covering her body. Officers quickly transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Upon further investigation, authorities determined Weilage and Lindsy Maves were involved in a “disturbance” and at one point Maves “allegedly sprayed a flammable substance on Weilage and then lit her on fire.”

A witness attempted to put the fire out but Maves allegedly attacked Weilage again and hit her in the face with an unknown object, police said. Maves fled the scene and authorities were initially unable to find her.

Lindsy Maves has been located and is presently being questioned by detectives. Expect an updated press release later this evening. — Council Bluffs PD (@councilbluffspd) June 14, 2021

After being set on fire, Weilage allegedly crawled two and a half blocks to a homeless shelter for help, according to WOWT, which cited investigators. (RELATED: Wife Lit Husband On Fire Because He Wanted A Divorce, Charged With ‘Mayhem’)

“It’s not only traumatizing for her but for the individuals who saw her come running to us,” Brandy Wallar with New Visions Homeless Services said, according to the report. “It’s horrific where we didn’t know if she was going to live or die. There’s a ripple effect, where they wonder if it could happen to them as well.”

Authorities later located Maves. Along with attempted murder, Maves is also charged with arson in the first degree and willful injury, police said.