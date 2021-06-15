POLL: Biden Picked As Most Responsible For Rise In Inflation

A poll published Monday showed that likely general election voters blamed Biden for inflation more than anyone else.

Thirty-nine percent of voters surveyed said Biden was to blame when asked who they believe was most responsible for rising inflation, according to the results of a Trafalgar Group/Convention of the States poll. The poll showed that 17.7% of respondents blamed former President Donald Trump.

Democrats hold Trump more responsible for inflation than Biden by 5.8%, according to the poll. The poll reveals Republicans held Biden was more to blame for inflation than Trump by a wide margin of 52.7%.

The poll also revealed that some voters felt Congress is culpable for rising inflation, with 14.4% blaming the current Congress and 10.9% blaming the previous.

The Trafalgar Group poll was conducted between June 6 – 7 with 1,073 likely general election voters responding. The poll had 95 percent confidence, and a margin of error of 2.99%. (RELATED: Biden Walks Away From Question About Rising Prices For Americans)

The White House and Trump’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Economists expect inflation to “accelerate strongly” in the coming weeks and months, according to the National Association for Business Economics. The consumer price index predicted a rise of 2.8% in 2021 and 2.3% in 2022. Larry Summers, former treasury secretary, predicted inflation would be driven to a once-in-a-generation level if the government increases spending.

The consumer price index rose 0.6% in March, the highest increase in nearly nine years, with goods like gasoline prices increasing 9.1% in the same period.

“Bidenomics isn’t working. It’s built on a lot of wishful thinking, and a lot of cash,” Charles Gasparino, frequent guest panelist on Fox Business, wrote in an opinion piece published June 10. “Post-COVID, the economy will grow on its own, so you have to ask whether all this spending is worth the inflationary risk,” Gasparino wrote.

“On a wide range of issues that hit home for and impact everyday Americans…current leadership in Washington is not only getting it wrong, they’re focused on issues that only DC elites care about,” wrote Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States, in a press release about the poll, according to the Washington Examiner. “And DC doesn’t pay the price, we do,” Meckler said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.