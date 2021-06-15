Joe Exotic To Launch Cannabis Line While Serving Prison Time

Joe Exotic is launching his own cannabis line while he serves time in prison after being convicted of hiring someone to kill nemesis Carole Baskin.

Joe Exotic’s lawyer Brad Small confirmed the line will launch in a couple weeks in a report published Tuesday by TMZ. The “Tiger King” star teamed up with Tango Hotel Charlie Group, LLC and Cannaxxs LTD to create the line after coming up with the idea in July 2020, according to Small.

CBD edibles will be included in the cannabis line and the profits will go towards care for tigers in captivity, TMZ reported. The Netflix star’s line will reportedly be available in Colorado, California and Oklahoma. (RELATED: Zoo Featured In ‘Tiger King’ Searched By Police After Human Remains Believed To Be On Property)

Joe Exotic is serving 22 years in prison after being accused and convicted of hiring someone to murder Baskin. He has served two and a half years of that sentence and has been looking for a presidential pardon.

Joe Exotic previously requested a pardon from former President Donald Trump, although it was never granted. The “Tiger King” reportedly sent a 257-page application to the former president, as previously reported.

“Please be my hero…My hands are damaged from the abuse in jail so I’m sorry for the soppy [sic] writing and spelling,” Joe Exotic reportedly wrote in the application. “Allow me to make you proud, to make America proud, to make the world proud.”