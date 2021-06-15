‘As Long As You’re Not White, You Qualify’: Farmer Suing Biden Admin Over COVID-19 Relief Speaks Out

Jon Stevens, the owner of Maple Grove Farms in Minnesota, is suing the Biden administration over a loan forgiveness that is only available to minority farmers.

Stevens spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about the lawsuit, his thoughts on the “small victory” from a federal judge who temporarily halted the program, and more.

According to the lawsuit, “the phrase ‘socially disadvantaged’ includes explicit racial classifications: to be eligible for [the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021’s] debt relief, farmers and ranchers must be Black or African American, American Indian or Alaskan Native, Hispanic or Latino, or Asian American or Pacific Islander. Other farmers—white farmers, for example—are ineligible.”

