‘I Don’t Buy It’: Joy Behar And Sunny Hostin Blow Off Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Apology, Claim She’s Trying To Escape Censure

Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin said Tuesday that they did not buy Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s apology for comparing coronavirus restrictions to the Holocaust.

Behar and Hostin discussed the situation on ABC’s “The View,” arguing that the timing was too suspicious and Greene was likely only making an apology in an effort to avoid being censured. (RELATED: ‘She Didn’t Deserve That’: Joy Behar Calls CNN ‘Manipulative’ For Making Alisyn Camerota Describe Toobin’s Zoom Call — Then Defends Him Anyway)

Whoopi Goldberg began the segment with a clip of Greene, who said that a trip to the Holocaust Museum had impressed upon her the need to apologize for her comments.

“So, Joy, that’s her mea culpa. Was it — did you feel it was heartfelt or do you think the party put her up to it?” Goldberg asked.

“Wow. Whoopi, wait until she hears about slavery,” Behar said, prompting a laugh from Goldberg. “Here’s the thing. This woman, according to what I read, she went to Auschwitz when she was 19, okay? I have been to Dachau in Germany. You don’t leave a concentration camp not knowing exactly what happened. You go into the gas chambers. It’s really a horrendous experience.”

“Now — so I don’t buy it, any of it. I think she’s full of it,” Behar continued. “She compares Democrats to Nazis by the way. That’s so — she says she’s apologizing, but then she says Democrats are Nazis, which shows you she has no concept of what Nazis actually did, and so I think that her apology is as empty as her head. I think that she is only doing it to avoid censure, and she needs to be driven out of Congress as soon as possible in my opinion.”

Goldberg pivoted to Hostin, who agreed with Behar’s assessment that Greene’s apology was not genuine.

“I always appreciate reflection. I believe in redemption. I appreciate the fact that she has apologized because we haven’t heard much of an apology from Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Hostin said, going on to say that she hadn’t heard any apologies or calls for her censure from other Republicans

“In fact, what we’ve heard from Kevin McCarthy is that the tent is really big, and that there’s plenty of room for the Marjorie Taylor Greenes of the party,” Hostin continued, arguing that the timing was suspicious because Democratic Illinois Rep. Bradley Schneider had announced a resolution to censure Greene.

When @RepMTG repeatedly compared the US Covid-response to Hitler and the Holocaust, she dishonored the millions of lives lost in WWII and the Shoah. She has forgotten America’s fight against the Nazi menace. On Wednesday, we’re introducing our resolution to censure her. — Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) June 14, 2021

“She has been comparing mask measures, vaccination measures to the Holocaust, and I do believe that she believes that,” Hostin concluded. “I do believe that she wants to make that comparison and continues to want to make that comparison, but she’s trying to head off this censure vote. That’s what this is about.”