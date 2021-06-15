Elite NYC Girls School Shows Students Videos Of White Women ‘Tarred and Feathered’

An ex-trustee of Manhattan’s Spence School slammed the institution for reportedly showing students video of white women being “tarred and feathered” in a Tuesday letter obtained by the New York Post.

“They sat there in their graduation dresses while the white mothers of the white students – many of whom volunteer, donate, call, email, and do whatever the school asks of them – were tarred and feathered in a video their teacher showed them. While their white female teachers were mocked,” ex-trustee Gabriela Baron wrote in a letter to the school, the New York Post reported. Students watched an episode of Ziwe, which “openly derides, humiliates and ridicules white women,” Baron said.

The video involved a conversation with women’s rights activist Gloria Steinem and 4 white women named Karen, the Post reported.

Megyn Kelly tweeted out a copy of the letter.

(Another) Spence parent pulls her kid after grossly racist episode attacking white women is forced on girls in class on last day of school. We just left this school bc of its growing far-left indoctrination. This is a place we’ve loved-breaks my heart they’re doing this. pic.twitter.com/DLEMMCvPUa — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 15, 2021

In the video, host Ziwe Fumudoh asked the audience “what percentage of white people do you hate? And there is a right answer” according to the Post. Fumudoh asked Steinem how many black friends she had, and proceeded to ask if she felt “empowered” after reading the lyrics to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” the Post reported.

To clarify the term ‘Karen’, Ziwe defined it as “obnoxious, angry, and entitled, often racist, white women,” the Post reported.

Baron responded to the video as “blatantly racist” and that the reaction would be much different if the discussion were about “Asian women, Black women or Hispanic women,” the Post reported. (RELATED: Public School In Virginia Holds ‘Antiracist’ Event For White People Only)

Baron removed her daughter from Spence and concluded the letter by saying, “Spence needs to do better than this, and I believe that the family of every student in that class is owed an apology from the school. Racism is racism.”

