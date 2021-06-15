Piers Morgan Goes After Chrissy Teigen For Her ‘Hypocritical’ Cyberbullying

TV personality Piers Morgan went after model Chrissy Teigen in his latest op-ed in the Daily Mail for being a “hypocritical bully.”

Morgan shared his thoughts on Teigen’s most recent public apology for her past cyberbullying in a post published Tuesday. In his post, Morgan pointed at examples in which he believed Teigen attempted to cancel people, including himself.

“How hollow this sanctimonious tirade looks now as the nasty, vile truth about Chrissy Teigen has finally emerged to paint a very different picture from the self-righteous, virtuous plinth of moral perfection she wrapped herself around for years as America’s celebrity Canceller-in-Chief,” Morgan wrote.

He was referring to an instance when Teigen came after Morgan for criticizing Jennifer Aniston. (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Allegedly Told Designer ‘People Like You Deserve To Suffer And Die)

Morgan also included examples of Teigen’s cyberbullying tweets in his op-ed, including the time Teigen allegedly said, “Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees emma stone.”

“You revelled in fuelling cancel culture, and now you’re getting cancelled yourself because it turned out you’re worse than any of the people you trolled, and yes, I include Donald Trump in that,” Morgan wrote. “I don’t like cancel culture, because in most cases the victims of it don’t deserve to be cancelled.'”

“But in your case, it couldn’t happen to a nastier hypocritical bully,” he added.

Teigen publicly apologized for the second time Monday after model Courtney Stodden accused her of cyberbullying and suggesting Stodden kill herself.

“In reality, I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted,” Teigen wrote in her statement.

“If there was a pop culture pile-on, I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off what I at the time believed was a crude, clever, harmless quip. I thought it made me cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities.”