Pilot Flies Right Next To A Tornado In Insane Viral Video

One pilot is blowing up the internet for having guts made of steel.

In a viral video tweeted by @jlnphoto, a pilot flew right next to a small tornado in Oklahoma, and he continued to fly around it for around 40 seconds.

Watch the incredible video below.

Hey @emilyrsutton and @tornadopayne my husband, David, found this while out flying today between Minco and Tuttle!! pic.twitter.com/rHMCz2w2Kk — J Evans (@jlnphoto) June 13, 2021

There are adrenaline junkies and then there's apparently the kind of people who fly right next to tornadoes like it's nothing at all.

Does that guy look concerned to you? Not one bit! He was just chilling as he flew his plane right next to a twister.

If that's not impressive, then I don't know what is.

Was what he did foolish? Probably, but flying next to a tornado is a hell of a better story than just landing your plane.

Nobody is going to buy you a beer at the bar to hear about the time you didn’t fly next to a death machine created by nature. People want to hear how you pushed the limits and lived to tell the story.

Major props to this guy for being one of the gutsiest guys we’ve seen on the internet in a long time.