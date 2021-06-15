Princess Of Netherlands Rejects $2 Million Allowance Until She Begins Royal Duties

The Princess of the Netherlands rejected a $2 million allowance until she officially begins her royal duties, People magazine reported Tuesday.

Princess Catharina-Amalia, the heir to the Dutch throne, sent a letter to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte rejecting her $2 million allowance Friday, according to the outlet.

Future Queen of the Netherlands Turns Down $2 Million Annual Allowance: ‘I Find It Uncomfortable’ https://t.co/9NXXZBVwex — People (@people) June 15, 2021

“On 7 December 2021 I will be 18 and, according to the law, receive an allowance,” Princess Amalia said in a letter published by a Dutch outlet, People magazine reported. “I find that uncomfortable as long as I do not do anything for it in return, and while other students have a much tougher time of it, particularly in this period of coronavirus.” (RELATED: Prince Harry Recalls The Three Moments He Had Zero Control Over His Life)

The princess will reportedly be taking a gap year and intends to pay back the $400,000 she was already paid. Catharina-Amalia doesn’t intend to claim the other $1.6 million until she begins her royal duties.

“I want to travel a little, discover the world, do things that I may not be able to do in twenty years’ time,” Catharina-Amalia said about her plans to take a gap year, according to Netherlands News Live.

This makes sense and is a move proving that Catharina-Amalia is a much better person than the average human. If you had the opportunity to start collecting $2 million, would you take it? Even if it meant you weren’t doing anything?

I feel like most people definitely would.

Seems like Catharina-Amalia just has morals.