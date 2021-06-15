Editorial

REPORT: Bryson DeChambeau Declined To Be Paired With Brooks Koepka At The U.S. Open

MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 20, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Bryson DeChambeau reportedly has zero interest in being grouped with Brooks Koepka.

According to Brad Faxon, the USGA contacted DeChambeau and his agent to see if he was okay with being grouped with Koepka for the U.S. Open, and the golf star reportedly declined. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to his full comments below.

What an absolute clown move from DeChambeau if it’s true. He’s trying to beef with Koepka around the clock, but as soon as it’s time to finally get real, he reportedly declines.

What an absolute circus act out of him.

I was already pr0-Koepka, and all this story does is really cement my stance. Koepka isn’t just winning this feud at this point.

He’s dominating it.

If you have the chance to golf with your biggest rival after all the chatter and you say no, then you should be mocked to no end. Those are just the rules of life. Either put up or shut up. It’s simple.

Hopefully, the people in charge just force Koepka and DeChambeau into the same group. Give the fans what we want!