REPORT: Bryson DeChambeau Declined To Be Paired With Brooks Koepka At The U.S. Open

Bryson DeChambeau reportedly has zero interest in being grouped with Brooks Koepka.

According to Brad Faxon, the USGA contacted DeChambeau and his agent to see if he was okay with being grouped with Koepka for the U.S. Open, and the golf star reportedly declined.

You can listen to his full comments below.

“Bryson declined” Brad Faxon tells Michael Breed what he’s heard about Brooks and Bryson possibly playing together at the US Open@BradFaxon I @MichaelBreed I @usopengolf pic.twitter.com/rhqHyh8AfN — SiriusXM US Open Radio (@SiriusXMPGATOUR) June 15, 2021

What an absolute clown move from DeChambeau if it’s true. He’s trying to beef with Koepka around the clock, but as soon as it’s time to finally get real, he reportedly declines.

What an absolute circus act out of him.

I was already pr0-Koepka, and all this story does is really cement my stance. Koepka isn’t just winning this feud at this point.

He’s dominating it.

If you have the chance to golf with your biggest rival after all the chatter and you say no, then you should be mocked to no end. Those are just the rules of life. Either put up or shut up. It’s simple.

Bryson just posted this to his instagram story pic.twitter.com/UBVgbgyM6A — Dylan Dethier (van guy) (@dylan_dethier) May 25, 2021

Hopefully, the people in charge just force Koepka and DeChambeau into the same group. Give the fans what we want!