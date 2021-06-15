Computer Outage Grounds Southwest Airlines For Second Time In 24 Hours

Southwest Airlines grounded its fleet Tuesday for the second time in 24 hours due to reported nationwide computer issues, the New York Post reported.

The airline tweeted that they were in the process of resuming operations after a systems issue that created disruptions throughout its network. (RELATED: Electrical Issue Grounds Dozens Of Newly Delivered Boeing Planes)

We are in the process of resuming normal operations after a system issue this afternoon that created flight disruptions throughout our network. We know many Customers still require assistance and are working to address those concerns as quickly as possible. (1/2)

— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 15, 2021

On Monday night, there was another issue with a third-party weather app that stalled operations due to “intermittent performance issues” with “network connectivity,” the New York Post reported.

“We are beginning to resume flight operations after our third-party weather data provider experienced intermittent performance issues earlier this evening preventing transmission of weather information that is required to safely operate our aircraft,” the company said in a statement reported by Fox Business. “While Southwest Teams and the vendor worked to restore connectivity, we implemented a ground stop to protect the Safety of our Crews and Customers.”

The airline cancelled about 500 flights on Tuesday due to the issues a a company spokesperson said, according to Fox Business. It is unclear if the two incidents were related.

“We’re working with those Customers to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible,” said spokesman Southwest Chris Mainz, the New York Post reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.