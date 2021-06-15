SURVEY: Arkansas Will Have The Largest Increase In Sexual Activity Following Vaccinations

People in Arkansas are expected to ramp up their sexual encounters in the near future.

According to a survey from EduBirdie, 65.8% of people surveyed in Arkansas will increase their sexual activity once getting vaccinated against coronavirus.

Oklahoma, Oregon, Wyoming and Wisconsin rounded out the top five. Each state had at least 61.8% of people surveyed say they plan on getting busy in the bedroom a bit more after being vaccinated.

For those of you who have been following along recently, a boom in sexual activity has been 100% anticipated for a long time.

With restrictions being more and more relaxed or straight up eliminated with every passing day, people are more and more eager to cut loose.

America Might Be On The Verge Of An STD Boom. Here’s What People Need To Know https://t.co/JmDzzJyPW7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 8, 2021

I guess I just didn't realize people in Arkansas were so out of control and wild. You learn something new every day!

I for sure would have figured California, Nevada and Florida would have led the way. Apparently, I was very wrong.

Also, I never would have guessed that people in the south ever really stopped having sex prior to being vaccinated. That part of the country has been open for a long time at this point.

Just be smart, folks! Make good decisions!