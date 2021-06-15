T-Mobile Arena Rocking For The Golden Knights/Canadiens Game Is Another Great Sign That America Is Back

It was a majestic sight Monday night watching fans pack T-Mobile Arena for the NHL playoff game between the Golden Knights and Canadiens.

Prior to the puck dropping for game one of the Stanley Cup semifinals matchup, T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas was rocking in a way that we’ve rarely seen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give the video from Jesse Granger a watch below. It’s bound to pull at your emotions.

Welcome to the NHL semifinal round in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/OwMu7UErGB — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) June 15, 2021

Damn, that hits hard right in my emotions. After not being able to attend sporting events at full capacity for more than a year, America is finally healing.

One of the biggest steps in healing is getting back to huge games with the boys and friends as you crush a few cold beers.

The @DailyCaller crew is at a live sporting event in Washington D.C. for the first time since February 2020. It feels great to be living life. pic.twitter.com/3F3ryROVDl — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 26, 2021

Judging from how Vegas was rocking Monday night as the Knights won 4-1, I think it’s safe to say that Sin City and the rest of the country is ready to cut loose after being locked down for so long.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vegas Golden Knights (@vegasgoldenknights)

Trust me when I say that I can’t wait to get back to Madison to watch the Badgers play some football. I’ll be crushing beers and I’ll have Camp Randall out of control once I’m back in Madison. You can count on it!

As for all the NHL fans out there, keep doing what you’re doing. We need every stadium back at 100% capacity.