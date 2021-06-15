‘More Like A Two-Bit Politician’: Ted Cruz Says ‘Its Time For Dr. Fauci To Go’

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said Tuesday that it was time for Dr. Anthony Fauci “to go.”

During an interview with The Michael Berry Show, Cruz expressed displeasure with Fauci, who serves as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

“He behaved more like a two-bit politician than a scientist. That he was saying whatever was politically convenient– he was saying whatever the Democrats wanted said at the time, and the science was secondary.”

It’s time for Dr. Fauci to go. He has behaved more like a two-bit politician than a scientist. pic.twitter.com/t7y0Q9mxUh — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 15, 2021

“On masks, when he initially said masks were not very helpful, that’s what the science told him, but then the politics said, ‘Let’s have everyone wear masks.'”

Cruz went on to say that Fauci would offer criticism to every governor that loosened restrictions and began to open their states, but did not say anything about governors that sent COVID-19 patients into nursing homes.

Several of Fauci’s emails were made public recently and revealed that an infectious disease expert at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California, emailed Fauci in January of 2020 to tell him that COVID-19 could have been engineered in a lab

Fauci also planned to dine with a friend during coronavirus lockdowns, according to the emails. (RELATED: The Top Six Revelations From Anthony Fauci’s Emails)

“What about Anthony Fauci’s involvement in all this? Does he have to go? And does he have to go yesterday?” Berry asked during the interview.

“Yes, yes, and yes. We had in the last couple of weeks about three thousand emails from Anthony Fauci that were released, and I’ve got to say, it’s deeply dismaying,” Cruz responded.