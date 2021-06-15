‘The Talk’ Renewed For Another Season Despite Low Ratings And Sharon Osbourne’s Exit

CBS officially renewed “The Talk” for a 12th season despite low ratings and the exit of co-host Sharon Osbourne.

“The Talk” shared the news on the show’s Twitter account Monday.

“JUST ANNOUNCED! #TheTalk has been officially renewed for another year on returning for a 12th season in 2021-2022! More fun, more topics, more talk!” the tweet said.

JUST ANNOUNCED! #TheTalk has been officially renewed for another year on @CBS returning for a 12th season in 2021-2022! More fun, more topics, more talk! ???? pic.twitter.com/mAUhpB9J4R — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) June 14, 2021

The renewal announcement comes as the show suffered a decline in ratings and viewership. The daytime talk show ranked 13th out of 13 shows the week of April 26-30, 2021, the Soap Opera Network reported. It’s unclear if the ratings decline was connected to the exit of co-host Osbourne. (RELATED: ‘F*ck Off’: Sharon Osbourne Hits Back At Claims She Called Co-Host A Wonton)

CBS announced Osbourne was leaving the show in March after an internal review of the talk show host’s behavior, USA Today previously reported. (RELATED: CBS Cancels Live Shows For ‘The Talk’ Amid Investigation Into Sharon Osbourne’s Alleged Racist Comments)

“Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave The Talk,” the network told the outlet. “The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”