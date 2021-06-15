Top Senate Republican John Barrasso Says GOP Is Trying To Make Biden A ‘Half-Term President’

Republican Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso said Thursday that the GOP is trying to make President Joe Biden a “half-term president” by taking back control of Congress in 2022.

Barrasso appeared at an event hosted by the Ripon Society, who released the video Tuesday, and mentioned Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s 2010 comments about former President Barack Obama, where he was criticized for saying Republicans wanted to make him a one-term president, Politico reported.

The Wyoming Republican said he wants to make Biden a one-half-term president by making sure Democrats lose their majority in the House, Senate and White House.r

“Mitch McConnell’s come under a lot of criticism for saying at one point he wanted to make sure that Barack Obama was a one-term president. I want to make Joe Biden a one-half-term president,” Barrasso said. “And I want to do that by making sure they no longer have the House, Senate and White House.” (RELATED: ‘Heading For A Real Bruising In 2022’: Dana Perino Warns That Democrats Might Overplay Their Hand)

Barrasso also said he is “looking forward to a very successful 2022.” (RELATED: ‘F*cking Torn Apart Again In 2022’ — Virginia Democrat Allegedly Lights Up Caucus Call On Election Performance)

Former President Donald Trump has been endorsing a number of GOP candidates ahead of the 2022 elections.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the House of Representatives reportedly voiced their concerns about the future of the party with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after the 2020 elections as they lost a number of seats they were hoping to win.

In a November 2020 caucus call, several Democrats reportedly shared their concerns about the election results in the House, as Democrats did not expand their majority, losing many seats that polls showed Democrats winning. Virginia Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger was reportedly the most vocal, saying Democrats should never say the word ‘socialism’ again and that she almost lost her race because of the Defund the Police movement.

“We lost races we shouldn’t have lost. Defund police almost cost me my race because of an attack ad. Don’t say socialism ever again,” Spanberger reportedly said. Adding that the party needs “to get back to basics.” Spanberger then reportedly said that “if we run this race again we will get fucking torn apart again in 2022.”