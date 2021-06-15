Trump Announces Trip To ‘Lawless’ Southern Border

Former President Donald Trump announced in a statement Tuesday that he will be visiting the southern border later this month.

In his statement, the former president indicated that he had accepted Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s invitation to join Abbott during his scheduled visit to the southern border on Wednesday June 30.

#BREAKING: On June 30, former President Donald Trump is going to the U.S./Mexico border with Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) pic.twitter.com/Sh930O6OB4 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 15, 2021

“I have accepted the invitation of Texas Governor Greg Abbott to join him on an official visit to our Nation’s decimated Southern Border on Wednesday, June 30, 2021,” wrote Trump. (RELATED: VP Loyalists Reportedly Think Border Crisis Was A ‘Sh***ty Assignment Because The President Doesn’t Want To Do It Himself’)

“We went from detain-and-remove to catch-and-release. We went from having border security that was the envy of the world to a lawless border that is now pitied around the world. Biden and Harris have handed control of our border over to cartels, criminals, and coyotes,” Trump continued.

Trump went on to slam the Biden Administration’s reversal of Trump- era immigration policies, claiming that by doing so President Biden and Vice President Harris have “handed control of our border” to criminals.

“Our brave border agents and courageous ICE officers have been illegally stopped from doing their jobs. Our Nation is now one giant sanctuary city where even dangerous criminals are being cut loose and set free inside the U.S interior on a daily basis,” Trump added.

Last month, US Customs and Border Patrol reported that over 180,000 migrants illegally crossed the US-Mexico border, a 21-year high.

Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Biden tapped to handle the the border crisis, has yet to announce plans to visit the southern border.