Tua Tagovailoa Bombs In Minicamp After Throwing Five Interceptions

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is off to an incredibly rough start in minicamp.

The face of the Miami Dolphins tossed five interceptions Tuesday on the first day of the team's minicamp, according to Joe Schad.

Tua Tagovailoa has thrown five interceptions on the first day of Dolphins Minicamp — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) June 15, 2021

Five interceptions, folks! If that’s not the definition of a disaster, then I don’t know what the hell is. How does any pro QB throw five interceptions in a single day of practice?

That’s not just bad. It’s downright horrific. That’s the kind of stat line that sends fans into a deep and dark downward spiral.

As Tua said, there are things that can be fixed!

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: “I thought today was overall was an alright day. There’s things we have to fix.” — Safid Deen ???????????????? (@Safid_Deen) June 15, 2021

Look at this screenshot of Tua addressing the media after the fact. The dude looks like his soul has been destroyed!

Tua Tagovailoa on today’s INTs: “Those are the things we are trying to work on. We were trying to be aggressive and move the ball down field.” Said he worked on getting ball in tight spaces and leverage vs. defenders. pic.twitter.com/WkJqAMthfl — Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) June 15, 2021

I’ve been high on Tua for a long time, and I have defended him against a lot of criticism. However, if Tua is out here getting destroyed in minicamp, then I might have to recalibrate my expectations because he’s clearly not ready to roll in the NFL.

He had all the hype in the world coming out of Alabama, and it seems to be falling apart right in front of our eyes.

Let’s hope he can turn it around quickly. If not, Tua is going to find himself on the bench sooner than later.