WNBA Player Jazmine Jones Gets Into A Heated Twitter Exchange With Skylar Diggins

WNBA players Jazmine Jones and Skylar Diggins aren’t big fans of each other!

While I don’t generally write about the WNBA seeing as how pretty much nobody pays attention to it, I do love a great beef between athletes, and this one all started over some highlights on Twitter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jones apparently had a problem with some highlights of Diggins scoring, and we were off to the races!

Yeah but caught the L…. Hyping up the wrong stuff . How about hyping my girl Betnijah!!!!! Tf https://t.co/pQUDD0r6Iy — Jazmine Jones (@Jazmine_Jones4) June 14, 2021

Girl shut tf up! They can’t post a highlight? Complain to your organization, first, why they only hype one person! — Skylar Diggins-Smith (@SkyDigg4) June 14, 2021

Before long, Jones accused Diggins of using “fighting words,” which I assume means she’s trying to square up.

“Girl Shut tf up” is fighting words … so what’s really good ???? — Jazmine Jones (@Jazmine_Jones4) June 14, 2021

Yeah y’all got the right one, I’m with all the BS!! Fuck all that talking — Jazmine Jones (@Jazmine_Jones4) June 14, 2021

This is literally the most attention I will ever give the WNBA, and it’s also a golden opportunity for the league.

The WNBA needs all the attention it can get. You know what’s all the rage these days with the young kids? Celebrity boxing matches.

We just watched Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul get in the ring, and I see no reason why the WNBA shouldn’t fan these flames to reach a similar goal!

Crabs in a barrel ass mentality! — Skylar Diggins-Smith (@SkyDigg4) June 14, 2021

The reality of the situation is that nobody cares about the WNBA. People just don’t care at all. You know why WNBA players don’t earn serious money? It’s because ticket sales and TV contracts just don’t stack up to the male counterparts.

However, creating some all-time feuds like we’re in the UFC could generate some huge business. I have no idea who runs the WNBA (does anyone?), but this is a golden business opportunity. Learn a lesson from Dana White and embrace the feud!

Let’s get it done and finally give basketball fans a reason to care about the WNBA!