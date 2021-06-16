Man In Spain Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Eating Mother, Feeding Body To Dog

A man in Spain was sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing his mother, dismembering her body and then eating her remains, the BBC reported.

Alberto Sánchez Gómez, 28, went on trial in April, two years after police discovered his 66-year-old mother’s remains in plastic containers at her home, according to the BBC.

Spanish man jailed for killing and eating his mother https://t.co/hrtvoOU8gS — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 16, 2021

Police had visited the home in Madrid after a friend grew concerned about Gómez’s mother, María Soledad Gómez, according to the BBC. Gómez was reportedly known to police for being violent toward his mother, and had breached a restraining order at the time of his arrest. (RELATED: Authorities Find Thousands Of Bones Under Suspected Serial Killer’s Home After He Allegedly Butchered A Cop’s Wife)

Gómez reportedly confessed to strangling his mother during a dispute. He previously told the court he did not remember dismembering and eating his mother, and was suffering from a personality disorder and drug habit before his arrest, the BBC reported.

The court rejected the argument that he was experiencing a psychotic episode.

After dismembering his mother, Gómez ate parts of her body throughout the following two weeks and fed some of her remains to his dog, according to the BBC. Some of the remains were in the process of being cooked, El Mundo reported, according to the BBC.