Petition To Ban Jeff Bezos From Returning To Earth Gains Traction Online

A petition to ban Amazon founder Jeff Bezos from returning to Earth has gained traction online.

More than 10,000 people signed the Change.org petition by this article’s publication Wednesday.

Thousands call for Jeff Bezos to be denied re-entry to Earth after space launch https://t.co/ES6fhgfjDi pic.twitter.com/LXmueuqyFo — New York Post (@nypost) June 16, 2021

Bezos announced he would be a part of his company’s first human space flight set to launch July 20.

“I want to go on this flight because it’s a thing I’ve wanted to do all my life,” Bezos said in an Instagram video posted June 7. “It’s an adventure. It’s a big deal for me.” (RELATED: How Much Would It Cost To Go To Space With Jeff Bezos? The Number Is Staggering)

Well, a lot of people don’t want the Amazon founder to come back.

The Change.org petition’s wording is a little odd. You can read it below:

“Jeff Bezos is actually Lex Luthor, disguised as the supposed owner of a super successful online retail store,” the petition said. “However, he’s actually an evil overlord hellbent on global domination. We’ve known this for years. Jeff has worked with the Epsteins and the Knights Templar, as well as the Free Masons to gain control over the whole world. He’s also in bed with the flat earth deniers; it’s the only way they’ll allow him to leave the atmosphere. Meanwhile our government stands by and lets it happen.”

People get big mad about Bezos, who has routinely avoided paying large sums of taxes, according to ProPublica. I get it. However, I think he can still run Amazon from space. So, it doesn’t matter if he comes back or not.

It’s still hilarious that this many people really don’t want him back.