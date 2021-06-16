CNN’s Jeff Zeleny: ‘I Have Never Seen A President’ So ‘Protected By’ Aides From Questions

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny said he’s “never seen a president” so “protected by” aides not “wanting him” to answer questions from the press, after President Joe Biden snapped at a reporter.

“I have never seen a president, covering the last four of them, who is so protected by his aides in terms of often not wanting him to answer some questions,” the chief national affairs correspondent for the network said on Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘I Actually Don’t Remember That,’ Putin Says Of Time Biden Allegedly Looked Him In Eyes And Said He Has No Soul)

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny on Biden snapping at Kaitlan Collins: “That was classic Joe Biden in both respects” “I have never seen a president, covering the last four of them, who is so protected by his aides in terms of often not wanting him to answer some questions.” pic.twitter.com/InvfwKOW5I — America Rising (@AmericaRising) June 16, 2021

Former Daily Caller reporter and current CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins got snapped at by POTUS during his presser following his meeting with Russian President Vladmir Putin.

CNN’s @KaitlanCollins: “Why are you so confident [Putin] will change his behavior, Mr. President?” Biden: “I’m not confident I’m going to change his behavior. What the hell? What do you do all the time? When did I say I was confident? I said….let’s get it straight….” pic.twitter.com/h3wctccQRz — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 16, 2021

“Why are you so confident [Putin] will change his behavior, Mr. President?” Collins asked.

“I’m not confident he’ll change his behavior,” Biden replied. “What the hell? What are you doing all the time? When did I say I was confident?”

“What I said was, let’s get it straight, what I said was, what will change their behavior is when the rest of the world reacts to them, and it diminishes their standing in the world,” he added. “I’m not confident of anything, I’m just stating a fact. If you don’t understand that you’re in the wrong business.”

Before he boarded Air Force One, he apologized for being “a wise guy.” (RELATED: Biden To Press Putin On JBS, Colonial Pipeline Hacking, Will Not ‘Take Options Off The Table’)

Kaitlan Collins says Biden apologizing for the way he handled her question is “completely unnecessary” pic.twitter.com/StQ8LZLz3z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2021

“I owe my last questioner an apology,” the president said. “I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy with the last answer I gave.”