The 10 Fights That Will Take America Back From The Radical Left

The Biden administration and the party it leads have shown their true colors. The Democrats’ initiatives: lax border enforcement, hobbling policing, Critical Race Theory, abortion until (and after) birth, anti-science COVID shutdowns, attacks on gun rights, mandating that biological males compete against girls in sports — these are not a random bunch of “wacky” ideas. This is the final Leftist assault to fundamentally reshape America in their image and fully implement the socialist, racist agenda they have been planning for 50 years to achieve. They are dangerously close to success.

The Radical Left controls virtually every lever of power and influence — the only thing still standing in their way are the American people. We have a window of hope, but it is closing fast. The 2022 and 2024 elections will be do or die for America as we know it. The fight to take America back must start now, and here are the 10 battles we must fight to do it.

1. The Big Lie of Systemic Racism Must Be Challenged — All the Time, Every Time

In 1963, during a time when systemic racism did exist in America, Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. proclaimed his Dream for our nation. His vision was of a country in which we judge one another “not by the color of our skin, but by the content of our character.” Generations of Americans of all races have since worked to achieve this goal.

The Radical Left does not share this Dream. They know that if they can manipulate Americans to fear each other based on the color of their skin, they will be easier to control. The Left perpetuates the myth of systemic racism to do exactly that.

Joseph Goebbels said “Tell a lie long enough, and it becomes the truth.” No one knows this playbook better than the Left, and with a complicit media, they have worked the “America is systemically racist” lie to death. But Republican leaders vocally refuting this lie have been few and far between. This should be an easy lie to defeat, because the U.S. is the least racist multiracial nation in the world! By multiple measures including tolerance, racial intermarriage, the wealth of non-white groups, educational achievement, economic opportunity and social mobility, no other country comes close to our levels of integration, equality and mutual respect.

In fact, racism is so infrequent in America that to provoke their race war, phony Leftist victims invent bogus hate crimes — concocting them by the hundreds. Professor Wilfred Reilly of Kentucky State University has documented that vast numbers of high-profile hate crime cases — from Al Sharpton/Tawana Brawley, to the Covington Catholic kids, to Jussie Smollett, along with 400 other recorded cases—have been hoaxes.

There is no greater and more despicable lie than systemic racism. It disparages the legacy of Reverend King, defaming his sacrifice and memory along with the hundreds of thousands of American heroes and martyrs, black and white, who fought and died to make our country free and equal for all. So every time Joe Biden or his Administration slanders America with this lie, it must be challenged immediately and forcefully. (RELATED: VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: This Isn’t Your Father’s Left-Wing Revolution)

2. Stand Up for the Police and the Rule of Law

The police are the last line of defense, preserving our civilization and the rule of law. The Radical Left has declared war on the police and their goal is to replace the Rule of Law with the Rule of the Mob. With the acquiescence, support, and in some cases collaboration by Democrat mayors and almost total absence of police leadership — the mob is winning. In certain cities that have adopted the BLM-pushed Defund the Police program, murders are up as much as 2,000%.

The systemic racism myth has been the basis of anti-police propaganda and perpetuated 24/7 by media. Although the “epidemic” of police shootings of unarmed black people is a proven lie, few police leaders have stood up to publicly confront the lie with the truth. Instead, many police chiefs have knelt before the mob, directing their officers to stand down, not engage the criminals and treat looters and rioters with a “light touch.” How has that worked out? Now, in almost any Democrat-run large city, BLM/Antifa mobs can dial up a riot at any time to destroy, disrupt, and intimidate with almost total impunity — and the Mob gets to decide when the riot is over.

Without support and leadership, police have retreated and disengaged from aggressive crime patrol. It is law-abiding black families who are the primary victims. Violent crime in their neighborhoods is through the roof. In 2020 there were 8,600 black homicide victims — 1,200 more than the year before. And if the anti-police Black Lives Matter-inspired Democratic Police Reform Bill is passed — these results will be replicated across the country.

Patriots must support our police and demand that mayors and police chiefs do their jobs to arrest criminal offenders, protect law-abiding citizens and businesses and reestablish the rule of law.

3. Stop the Indoctrination and Miseducation of Our Children

Critical Race Theory (CRT) is the racist ideology that brainwashes children to hate America and judge others based on the color of their skin. White children are taught that they are born as eternal racist oppressors and black children are taught that they are born as eternal victims of the racists. One of Joe Biden’s first actions in office was to cancel the ban President Trump had placed on further indoctrination of federal agencies with this racist ideology. CRT is one part of the Democrats’ program to corrupt our educational system and is being mainlined in school districts across the country. Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida and leaders in other states have acted to ban the racist ideology and parents are fighting back.

Based upon racist assumptions about the inability of black students to succeed, expectations of behavior, conduct, grades and test scores are being lowered or eliminated. This is the Leftist Democrat ideology of black inferiority. The Klan itself could not have come up with such an insidious plan to discourage and destroy Black excellence.

To complete classroom indoctrination, Democrats are rewriting American history ay like 1776 Unites, the patriotic education initiative launched by Civil Rights icon Robert L. Woodson. 1776 Unites “maintains a special focus on nd inserting it in curriculum. The debunked 1619 Project is already in 4,500 classrooms. This racist miseducation must be swept out of America’s schools and replaced with real historical voices in the black community who celebrate black excellence, reject victimhood culture, and showcase the millions of black Americans who have prospered by embracing the founding ideals of America.” Patriots must get involved locally, attend school board meetings, run for their school boards, support the banning of CRT and replace 1619 Project indoctrination with real education. (RELATED: Republicans Move To Strip Funding From Schools That Use 1619 Project)

We must defund schools and universities that produce Marxist and racist indoctrination while prohibiting access to diverse viewpoints, schools whose primary purpose is to produce woke cadres to undermine American values. Charter schools and alternative institutions of higher learning must be supported.

4. Defend and Build Strong Families

The family is the bedrock of society. It provides the primary method for teaching children moral values, self-control, love of country and responsible adult behavior — the blueprint for a healthy and stable culture. A totalitarian state cannot succeed where there are strong families, so the first objective of communism has been to destroy the family.

Until late last year, Black Lives Matter’s stated program was committed to “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure” but this is not a recent phenomenon. For half a century the American Left has been undermining the family as our primary cultural institution. The Democratic Party’s welfare policies ended up making fathers unnecessary while making women and children government dependent.

Attacks on the family through culture and education have been devastating. Mark Tapson notes that the Left’s family destruction campaign is designed, “to denigrate marriage and motherhood, to obliterate gender distinctions, to delegitimize traditional masculinity — and perhaps most importantly, to indoctrinate younger generations into a new, “woke” worldview that is at irreconcilable odds with the capitalist, Judeo-Christian value system of their parents and grandparents.” This is who we see swelling the ranks of Antifa mobs — college-educated, privileged and indoctrinated young adults consumed with violent, hate filled rage — as were the Red Guards of Mao’s Cultural Revolution.

5. Break Up Big Tech and Protect Free Speech

We must support Senator Josh Hawley’s bill to break up the Big Tech monopoly and take away legal privileges that allow them to censor citizens, prohibit free speech and turn the outcomes of free elections. PBS and NPR should also lose all federal funding — the vast majority of the media is already in the service of the Democratic Party, and tax money should not be used to keep these two Leftist propaganda outlets in business.

6. Investigate the Real Armed Insurrection

Black Lives Matter and Antifa are radical extremist movements actively attempting to overthrow the rule of law in America. They commit widespread violence, arson, riots, looting and intimidation. BLM has been directly linked to almost 700 riots resulting in $2 billion dollars in property damage and instruct their followers that looting is a form of slavery reparations. Rioters, Antifa and their allies have burned down police stations, firebombed federal court houses, hurled Molotov cocktails at police officers, called for the murder of police, attacked and injured more than 2,000 law enforcement officers. Antifa adherents have engaged in political assassination and BLM activists have committed multiple hate crimes.

The Democratic Party has supported their violence, thuggery, and insurrection. During last summer’s riots, Kamala Harris fund-raised for the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF), a radical bail project whose purpose is to put arrested insurrectionist rioters back on the street as soon as possible. Due to the efforts of Vice President Harris, offenders who were able to immediately post cash bail and walk out of jail included: a man who shot at police officers, a woman charged with second degree murder for stabbing a person to death, a twice convicted rapist arrested for kidnapping and another rape, and a 34-year-old man arrested for the rape of an 8-year-old girl.

Black Lives Matter/Antifa are the shock troops of the Democratic Party. We must demand a full investigation into these insurrectionist groups to reveal their roles in previous and on-going violence, determine potential criminal conspiracy, uncover funding sources, reveal connections with other violent radical organizations, and decide appropriate criminal charges.

7. The Wuhan Virus — Free Our Country and Demand Accountability

The release of the Fauci emails confirmed what sensible Americans already believed — locking down the country was a colossal mistake, the “experts” lied to us for political expediency, and schools should have been open. These were life and death issues for our country, and Fauci lied to the American people about all of them. Only with a Republican Congress will a legitimate investigation into his potential wrongdoing be possible. Fauci and any others in a position of public trust who lied or covered for China must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The Chinese Communist Government must be held accountable for unleashing the Wuhan virus upon the world. An honest, bipartisan investigation needs to officially determine the virus’s origin and the full role of the Chinese Communist Government in its spread and coverup.

As Patriots we must fight to reopen our entire country and open all schools for in-person learning.

8. Re-secure the Southern Border

The Democrats’ de-facto Open Border policy has been implemented and security on the southern border has greatly diminished. The unprecedented flood of illegal aliens with the chaos, crime, and abuse of children accompanying them is deliberate. Biden immediately rescinded all of President Trump’s successful border security policies, stopped construction of the Border Wall, and has allowed violent criminals, gang members, and dangerous drugs to again pour into our country. ICE estimated in 2019 that the influx will be on the scale of an invasion, with more than one million illegal aliens pouring in. The result will be a crime and economic catastrophe.

Patriots must not only stand for the immediate resumption of all Trump Administration immigration policies, finish construction of the Border Wall, and increased ICE funding and manpower to apprehend criminal aliens. (RELATED: RNC CHAIR MCDANIEL: Biden’s Border Crisis Is No Laughing Matter)

9. Keeping China in Focus

Even though we are dealing with a President with disturbing family business entanglements with China, we cannot surrender the field to Xi’s communist bullies. We must continue to push for the re-industrialization of America with an all-out effort to bring industrial manufacturing and jobs back from China and other countries. We should immediately begin to build manufacturing plants that will produce pharmaceuticals, tools, heavy machinery, shoes, textiles, and clothing in the USA. Consumers must hold the NBA, Disney and other hypocritical woke corporations accountable for profiting from business with a communist regime engaged in the ongoing genocide of Uyghur Muslims.

10. Election Integrity

In every state that does not have sufficient laws to ensure election fairness and integrity, we must propose and fight for them. Based upon the examples of Florida, Georgia, and Texas the guiding principle should be to “make it easier to vote and harder to cheat.”

The Fight Is Just Beginning

We are in a fight for the survival of America, the glorious nation Abraham Lincoln described as “the last best hope of earth.” This task is up to the Patriots of today. So, how do the two sides stack up?

Arrayed against us is the full power of the ruling class: Big Tech billionaires, Fake News state-media, racist university elites, woke Hollywood celebrities, subsidized Marxists, the entire Democratic Party, Deep State apparatus, the corrupt Washington Swamp, and self-anointed professional athlete activists.

Standing against this power are millions of Americans of all races who cherish the values of faith, family, freedom, and equality—all that is best in America. We remain steadfast in our belief that we are “one nation under God, with liberty and justice for all,” and we will not surrender. The Radical Left thinks that they have already won the war—but the fight is just beginning. Americans are waking up, and I like the odds. Let’s get moving and take back America!

Maurice Richards is the former Chief of the Martinsburg Police Department in West Virginia. He served as Chief from 2015 to 2020 after 24 years as an officer and lieutenant in the Chicago Police Department. Richards holds a Doctorate in Adult Education from Northern Illinois University.