Derek Carr Says He Will ‘Probably Quit Football’ If The Raiders Get Rid Of Him

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will apparently retire if the team ever gets rid of him.

Carr has been the face of the Raiders ever since the team drafted him in 2014, and he’s so loyal to the team that he’d never want to play for anyone else. Just how committed is he? If he’s released or traded, he might just straight up quit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Carr recently said the following, according to ESPN:

I’d probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else. I am a Raider for my entire life. I’m going to root for one team for the rest of my life — it’s the Raiders. So, I just feel that so strong in my heart I don’t need a perfect situation … to make things right…I’d rather go down with the ship, you know what I’m saying, if I have to.

I literally don’t believe a single word of this from Carr. Not a single word. He’s going to “probably quit football” if the Raiders cut him loose?

Yeah, fat chance, my friends. Carr, while not a star, is still worth a decent amount of money at the quarterback position.

If he was offered $20 million annually to play for a different team, he’d be an all-time idiot to turn it down.

Also, there’s a very real chance that Carr’s time with the Raiders is nearing an end. It’s not a secret the Raiders have looked at other options.

I guess that just means his time in the NFL is nearing an end!

I’ve heard some stupid comments over the years, and Carr claiming he’ll quit football if the Raiders dump him is right up there with the dumbest of them all.