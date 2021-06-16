Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Sounds Open To Running For President, Says The Support Is A ‘Humbling Honor’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sounds very open to running for President of the United States of America.

There has been chatter for the past couple years about the Hollywood superstar running for the most important office in the land, and he clearly hasn’t ruled it out. In a profile published by PEOPLE, Johnson called fans supporting him to run for POTUS a “humbling honor.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Rock explained to PEOPLE, “I love our country to my core and I’m endlessly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had here, as a half-Black, half-Samoan kid being able to work my ass off knowing tenacity opens doors. In a lot of ways, I’m indebted to our great country for it.”

While admitting that he might not “have the patience or resignation to deal with the B.S. that comes with politics and politicians,” Johnson added that, “when 46 percent of Americans say they’re in favor of me becoming president, that forces me to humbly and respectfully stand up, listen and learn.”

Do I think Johnson will run for President? I have no idea, but he’s in some rarified air when it comes to celebrities who are universally loved.

The only other one that jumps to mind is Matthew McConaughey. Outside of those two men, I’m not sure anyone in Hollywood enjoys super universal support.

I’d be curious to see what will happen if he pulls the trigger on jumping into the POTUS race at some point in his life. Given his popularity, attacking him wouldn’t probably be a wise idea.

Let us know what you Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson should do in the comments.