Father’s Day Ranks In Top 5 Deadliest Holidays For Driving

Father’s Day ranked in the top five deadliest holidays for driving, according to data obtained by Autoinsurance.org.

The study focused on the total amount of crashes between 2016 and 2018 on U.S. holidays, the report said. The total number of crashes between 2016 and 2018 was 1,318 while the average came out to be 439.33, according to the data.

According to the study, the spike in crashes on Father’s Day occurs from an increase in traffic and an increase in drunk driving accidents. Father’s Day has also seen a 17% rise in fatal crashes, putting it just 3% lower than Independence Day, Autoinsurance.org claimed. (RELATED: The Official Daily Caller Father’s Day Gift Guide)

See the full top 10 list below:

Independence Day Memorial Day Labor Day Columbus Day Father’s Day Mother’s Day Halloween Thanksgiving Veteran’s Day Cinco de Mayo

A mother lost her husband, two children and family dog after the group went on a walk on Father’s Day in 2020. A suspected drunk driver was arrested in connection with the crash, the Mirror reported at the time.

Family of dad and two kids killed in tragic Father’s Day car crash pay tributehttps://t.co/t3AmM9Ke3I pic.twitter.com/y1Kklke75q — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 25, 2020

“From the minute we received this terrible news our whole world has been turned upside down and no words can describe how devastated we are feeling,” the family said in a tribute following the three deaths. “We are utterly heartbroken and upset by the loss of Joshua, Coby-Jay and Skylar. We would like to thank everyone for their kind messages of support, the cards and donations received.”

“Joshua was a family man and a good guy,” the tribute continued. “He would do absolutely anything for anyone and was a genuine, lovely man. He was a loving husband and doting Dad.”