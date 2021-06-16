Graham Mertz Listed At 80/1 To Win The Heisman Trophy

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz might be a huge steal in the Heisman odds.

In the latest Heisman odds from VegasInsider.com, the starting passer for the Badgers was listed at 80/1 to take home the prestigious trophy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5)

Mertz being 80/1 to win the Heisman Trophy might be the steal of the century. Those odds are borderline disrespectful.

Prior to Wisconsin being decimated by coronavirus, which Mertz got, and injuries, the face of the team was balling.

He torched Illinois like it was a video game.

Now, he’s healthy, the team is healthy, Mertz has an entire offseason under his belt as the starting quarterback and he’s ready to roll.

He’s going to be one of the best quarterbacks in the entire country and I have no doubt about that at all. Getting him at 80/1 is pretty much robbery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5)

Now, that’s not to say that he’s going to for sure win the Heisman. I’m just saying he’s 100% going to be in the conversation by the end of the year. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank!