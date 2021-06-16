‘We All Make Mistakes’: Hilaria Baldwin Says She Wants To ‘Get It Right’ Following Fake Spanish Heritage Scandal

Hilaria Baldwin said “we all make mistakes” in an apparent attempt to address the fake Spanish heritage scandal that led to a social media hiatus and reported loss of a brand partnership.

“This has been a remarkably difficult and life-changing year for all of us between the pandemic, politics, the economy and raising children in these stressful times,” the wife of Alec Baldwin shared during the first episode of the couple’s joint podcast called “What’s One More?” The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘Goodbye For Now’: Alec Baldwin Has Had Enough Of Twitter Following Hilaria’s Allegedly Fake Spanish Heritage Scandal)

“We all make mistakes along the way,” she added. “We’re all imperfect. But we’re also constantly evolving and wanting to get it right.”

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are launching a podcast, “What’s One More?” https://t.co/24PgU0QjJv pic.twitter.com/X4q19FUJt5 — katie rosman (@katierosman) June 15, 2021

“Each of us is a continual work in progress and it is by coming together to share our stories, struggles and wisdom that we can individually and collectively grow and learn,” the 37-year-old yoga instructor and wife of the “Saturday Night Live” star continued. (RELATED: REPORT: Hilaria Baldwin Doesn’t Actually Have A Spanish Accent)

In December, Hilaria found herself having to defend her background when it was discovered she wasn’t actually born in Spain, but born “Hillary” and raised in Boston, Massachusetts, the Daily Beast reported. She also faced accusations of faking a Spanish accent for years, the New York Times reported.

“I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow,” Baldwin shared in a statement on Instagram two months after the accusations surfaced.

“My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both,” she added. “The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained — I should have been more clear and I’m sorry.”

“I’m proud of the way I was raised, and we’re raising our children to share the same love and respect for both,” Hilaria continued.

Baldwin and Hilaria tied the knot in 2012 and have six kids together.