Palestinian Woman Who Allegedly Tried To Ram Car Into Israeli Military, Pulled A Knife Killed, Authorities Say

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers throw tear gas canisters at Palestinian demonstrators during an anti-Israel demonstration over tensions in Jerusalem, at the Qalandiya checkpoint between Ramallah and Jerusalem, in the occupied West Bank, May 11, 2021. - Israel launched deadly air strikes on Gaza on May 10 in response to a barrage of rockets fired by Hamas and other Palestinian militants, amid spiralling violence sparked by unrest at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. This photo does not depict the incident mentioned in the story. (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI / AFP) (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images)

Brianna Lyman Reporter
The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) announced Wednesday it killed a Palestinian woman who allegedly attempted to run over soldiers with her car before pulling a knife.

IDF received an initial report of “a combined car-ramming and stabbing attack” and said the suspect was “neutralized” on the scene.

The woman allegedly “attempted to ram into a number of IDF soldiers, exited her vehicle with a knife drawn and was neutralized in response.”

The incident took place near a West Bank construction site, The Associated Press (AP) reported. It is unclear how close the woman was to the soldiers while allegedly brandishing the knife. (RELATED: Palestinian Support For Hamas Spikes, New Poll Shows)

The woman was later identified as a 29-year-old resident of Abu Dis, which is a town on the outskirts of Jerusalem, AP reported, citing the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The attack comes after the IDF struck several Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip Tuesday night after incendiary balloons set nearly 20 fires in Southern Israel on that same day. Palestinian media published photos allegedly showing Hamas building the balloons.

Palestinians sent the balloons over the border after the annual “Flag March,” in which Israelis parade through East Jerusalem, the AP reported.