Palestinian Woman Who Allegedly Tried To Ram Car Into Israeli Military, Pulled A Knife Killed, Authorities Say

The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) announced Wednesday it killed a Palestinian woman who allegedly attempted to run over soldiers with her car before pulling a knife.

IDF received an initial report of “a combined car-ramming and stabbing attack” and said the suspect was “neutralized” on the scene.

An initial report was received of a combined car-ramming and stabbing attack adjacent to the village of Hizma, southeast of Ramallah. The assailant was neutralized at the scene. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 16, 2021

The woman allegedly “attempted to ram into a number of IDF soldiers, exited her vehicle with a knife drawn and was neutralized in response.”

Following the report, the assailant attempted to ram into a number of IDF soldiers, exited her vehicle with a knife drawn and was neutralized in response. During the incident, an IDF soldier was lightly injured. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 16, 2021

The incident took place near a West Bank construction site, The Associated Press (AP) reported. It is unclear how close the woman was to the soldiers while allegedly brandishing the knife. (RELATED: Palestinian Support For Hamas Spikes, New Poll Shows)

The woman was later identified as a 29-year-old resident of Abu Dis, which is a town on the outskirts of Jerusalem, AP reported, citing the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The attack comes after the IDF struck several Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip Tuesday night after incendiary balloons set nearly 20 fires in Southern Israel on that same day. Palestinian media published photos allegedly showing Hamas building the balloons.

Video reportedly of an IDF strike in southern Gaza this evening. pic.twitter.com/X9NgCjGOqX — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) June 15, 2021

Palestinians sent the balloons over the border after the annual “Flag March,” in which Israelis parade through East Jerusalem, the AP reported.