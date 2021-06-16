Biden’s Approval Rating Drops Below 50%

President Joe Biden’s approval rating dropped below 50% for the first time since his inauguration, according to a Wednesday poll from Monmouth University.

Biden exited April with a 54% approval rating and a 41% disapproval. For the month of May, he fell six points to 48% approval and disapproval rose two points to 43%, according to the poll.

Biden approval down 6 points in one month, per Monmouth (48%). Headline goes another way: https://t.co/JHVuZTtdEq — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 16, 2021

Nevertheless, many of Biden’s spending policies remain popular.

For example, the American Rescue Plan maintained a 60% approval rating, and his prospective American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan maintained 68% and 61% approval ratings respectively.

Less than half of respondents who approve of the legislation believe Biden’s plans should be passed as-is, however. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham: Path To GOP Victory In 2022 Is To ‘Get Behind President Trump’)

Biden continues the trend of polling lower than average for presidents at this stage of their term.

The average approval ratings for the past 14 U.S. Presidents at the same stage as Biden’s presidency have polled around 66%, according to ABC News. Only former President Donald Trump and President Gerald Ford polled lower. (RELATED: G-7 Summit Parrots Familiar ‘Build Back Better’ Message As Talks Kick Off)

The new polling coincides with a bumpy immigration tour from Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as Biden’s trip to the G-7 summit in the UK. While some criticized some video clips of Bide, his trips to the UK and Brussels were largely considered successful on policy.